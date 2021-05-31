Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) With COVID-19 cases on a steady decline, the Mumbai civic body on Monday allowed non-essential shops to function between 7 am to 2 pm on alternate days from Monday to Friday for the next 15 days.

The shops selling essential items, which are currently allowed to operate between 7 am to 11 am, are now allowed to remain open all days between 7 am to 2 pm.

While relaxing the stricter lockdown-like curbs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in an order issued under the 'Break the Chain' initiative, also permitted the distribution of non-essential items along with essential ones under e-commerce.

The order stated essential shops will now function on all days of the week between 7 am to 2 pm. Presently they are permitted to remain open between 7 am to 11 am.

Non-essential shops can function between 7 am to 2 pm on alternate days from Monday to Friday.

The shops located on the right side of the roads will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while the shops on the left side will be allowed to operate on Tuesday and Thursday.

"Next week, the shops on the left side of the road will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while the shops on the right will be open on Tuesday and Thursday," the order stated, adding that the same arrangement will continue for the weeks ahead.

The BMC also stated that these orders will be applicable until the directives issued by the state government under 'Break The Chain' remain in force.

"As announced by the government from time to time, it's mandatory for all the commercial establishments to follow social distancing, use of masks and other measures," the order stated.

Mumbai has been witnessing a steady decline in fresh COVID-19 cases. The megapolis on Monday reported 676 cases, the lowest since February 23 this year, taking its tally to 7,06,251, a civic official said. The day also saw 20 deaths, taking the toll to 14,884.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday extended the lockdown-like curbs till June 15 and also announced that relaxations will be granted depending upon the COVID-19 positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds.

In municipal corporations or regions of districts with less than 10 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate and where the availability of occupied oxygen beds will be less than 40 per cent, all the establishments/shops engaged in essential commodities and services that are presently opened from 7 am to 11 am can now remain open from 7 am to 2 pm, the government had said.

