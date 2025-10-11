Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 11 (ANI): Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) recently hosted an inspiring seminar for railway officials at Rangiya Division in collaboration with the distinguished faculty of the IIT School of Business.

The programme was designed to foster professional growth, enhance skills, and strengthen the overall capabilities of the railway workforce. This initiative highlights NFR's commitment to nurturing talent, promoting continuous learning, and creating a supportive and progressive work environment.

Also Read | Chennai Rains and Weather Forecast: Tamil Nadu Capital Gears Up for Intense Northeast Monsoon, Mayor Announces Extra Flood Prevention Measures.

The seminar featured two highly engaging and insightful sessions. The first, "On the Right Track, Transforming Attitude, Personality & Perception in Railway Staff", emphasised building a positive mindset, enhancing interpersonal and leadership skills and fostering a professional outlook.

The second session, "Crossing the Lines, Power, Organisational Politics & Knowledge Hiding among the Workforce", focused on promoting transparency, effective communication and collaboration, equipping participants with strategies to create a harmonious and motivated workplace.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2025 Date: When Is Dhantrayodashi? Is It on October 18 or 19? Know Which Day Marks the Beginning of Diwali.

The seminar was a resounding success, reflecting NFR's dedication to empowering its workforce, encouraging innovation and strengthening a culture of excellence, teamwork and continuous improvement across the organisation.

On the other hand, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has carried out several important works to enhance infrastructure and operational safety in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section, one of the most challenging terrains in Indian Railways.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that, at the Bihara-Hilara section, NFR successfully completed major retrofitting of Bridge No. 359 (3x18.3 m Composite Girder) at Kilometre 159/2-3, removing the previous 45 kmph speed restriction.

"In September 2025, comprehensive strengthening, including concrete removal, grouting, dowelling and micro concreting, was carried out. Following the completion of the work, the sectional speed has been increased to 75 kmph, enabling safer and faster train operations. In addition to bridge rehabilitation, NFR has successfully enhanced track safety between Dihakhu and Mupa section (km 51/1-2), a site along a 55-meter steep slope. After monitoring measures were initiated in May 2025, permanent watchmen were deployed and engineering teams successfully carried out a track diversion and realignment project," the CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said.

He further said that the cut and connection work for the new alignment was successfully completed in September 2025 during a four-hour night block.

"The track now lies 15 metres away from the slope, ensuring safe and smooth train movement, while enabling additional slope stabilisation for long-term security. These infrastructure improvements mark a significant step forward in enhancing safety, reliability and efficiency across the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section, strengthening the track and supporting safer more dependable train operations. These achievements highlight NFR's commitment to safety, reliable infrastructure and passenger convenience. NFR continues proactive engineering and monitoring to ensure secure, uninterrupted rail connectivity across the region's hilly terrain," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)