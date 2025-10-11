Mumbai, October 11: When is Dhanteras? Which day will mark the beginning of Diwali in 2025? If you're looking for answers to these questions, then you have come to the right place. The questions comes amid growing confusion among people over the the Dhanteras 2025 date, also known as Dhantrayodashi, as the day marks the beginning of Diwali, the festival of lights? Is Dhanteras on October 18? or Will it be observed on October 19? Well this year, the auspicious Hindu festival of Dhanteras is on October 18 (Saturday).

It must be noted that Dhantrayodashi, which marks the beginning of the Diwali festival in India, is celebrated with great enthusiasm. The auspicious Hindu festival falls on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Dhanteras will be observed on Saturday, October 18. That said, its important to understand what "Dhanteras" means. The word "Dhan" means wealth, while "Teras" refers to the thirteenth day; hence, the day of Dhanterasth is dedicated to prosperity, good health, and fortune. Dhanteras 2025 Date: When To Buy Gold on This Day? Know Dhanatrayodashi Puja Muhurat, Auspicious Muhurat and Significance To Celebrate the First Day of Diwali.

Dhanteras 2025 Date in India

This year, Dhanteras 2025 falls on Saturday, October 18. According to drikpanchang, the Dhanteras Puja Muhurat will begin 07:48 PM and last until 08:30 PM on October 18. Notably, the Dhanteras muhurat will last for a total duration of 42 minutes. On the occasion of Dhanteras, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera as they pray to be blessed with prosperity and good fortune. On Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi, people also decorate their homes with diyas and lights, thereby marking the beginning of Diwali festival.

Dhanteras Significance and Rituals

The day is dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari. On the occasion of Dhanteras, families offer prayers to Maa Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari seeking to bless them with wealth, prosperity, and good health. The Hindu festival, which marks beginning of Diwali, is considered auspicious to buy gold, silver, gadgets, Lakshmi and Ganesh idols, and kitchenware, among other items. Another important ritual of Dhanteras is lighting of diyas in the evening to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into one's homes. Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi as it is called, is celebrated to honor Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda and health. Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Deepawali? Know Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Timings, Important Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival.

It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari emerged from the ocean with a pot of nectar during the Samudra Manthan. As Dhanteras is the first day of the five-day festival of Diwali, people choose to wear new clothes, clean their house and decorate it with flowers and diyas. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20, starting with Dhanteras and concluding with Bhai Dooj. The five days of Diwali include Dhanteras on October 18, Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi) on October 19, Diwali and Lakshmi Puja on October 20, Govardhan Puja on October 21 and Bhai Dooj on October 22.

