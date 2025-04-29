Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 29 (ANI): The Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) have installed 135 AI (Artificial Intelligence) based CCTV cameras, panic buttons at Guwahati railway station for the safety and security of the passengers, as well as aimed at fortifying railway safety and boosting operational efficiency.

This initiative represents a transformative step in strengthening the safety architecture of one of the busiest stations under the NF Railway jurisdiction.

The Escort Mobilisation Hall, now fully operational, is envisioned as a centralised coordination hub that will significantly enhance the deployment and mobilisation of Railway Protection Force (RPF) escort personnel.

With this dedicated facility, the RPF is better equipped to manage escort duties with greater efficiency, precision, and rapid response in emergency scenarios.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway told ANI that the latest technology is being adopted for improving the security of passengers in major railway stations.

"In Guwahati railway station, the new system of AI-based Surveillance System of CCTV camera network has been started. A total of 135 cameras have been installed across various important locations in the Guwahati railway station. These cameras are equipped with several facilities, including face recognition technology. In case of any movement of any known criminals whose details are already in the database, it can detect the movement of such criminals," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He further said that, apart from that, it has an intrusion detection system, where if anybody tries to tamper with or obstruct these cameras, then the alert system will be generated automatically.

"There is also a panic button system, and at 20 important locations near the cameras, panic buttons have been installed. In case of any emergency at night or lady passengers who are facing any problem they can immediately press the panic button and when the panic button is pressed immediate alert goes to the control room. At Guwahati railway station, we have RPF control room where round-the-clock monitoring is being done of all the CCTV cameras' feed. Whenever they get any alert from the AI system or the panic button, they are immediately pressed into service so that they can take necessary action in this regard," he said.

The CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway also said that these cameras are state-of-the-art cameras and we are now installing them.

"After Guwahati we have also installed the cameras at Haiborgaon railway station. But at Haiborgaon railway station, panic button and other things are yet to install and these will be installed in future. These are the major initiatives for safety and security of the passengers," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

The upgraded system provides comprehensive monitoring coverage of the entire station premises, enhancing the ability to detect and deter criminal activities, ensure real-time situational awareness, and ultimately safeguard the well-being of thousands of passengers who traverse through Guwahati station every day.

The CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway also said that, there are 50 railway stations across NF Railway where CCTVs are there.

"But the new technology was first started at Guwahati railway station. Gradually, we are planning to extend it to other important stations also. More than 1000 cameras are available at 50 important railway stations. Gradually, we are upgrading these cameras and new technologies are coming in and we are adopting these new technologies. In future, more stations will also be equipped with these latest features cameras," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He also talked about the steps taken by the Northeast Frontier Railway toward enhancing passenger safety and ensuring seamless train operations, as the Northeast Frontier Railway has undertaken an initiative to strengthen surveillance at Level Crossing (LC) gates through the installation of high-resolution CCTV cameras.

To eliminate risks associated with train movement at level crossings, CCTV cameras have been installed at 28 LC gates across key divisions.

"We are planning to eliminate level crossing gates. Last year 28 level crossing gates have already been eliminated by the construction of road over bridges and roads under bridges. Focus is being given to improve the safety at the level crossing gates," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

The CCTV coverage at major intersections enhances vigilance, speeds up emergency responses and supports data-driven safety management. (ANI)

