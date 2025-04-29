Mumbai, April 29: As the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) prepares for another exciting round of Shillong Teer, the eagerly anticipated results for today, April 29, 2025, will soon be revealed. The traditional archery-based lottery games, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, are played in two rounds, with the first round beginning at 10:30 AM. Participants can check the Shillong Teer result chart online to view the winning numbers for both rounds. The results will be posted on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

The Shillong Teer Result will be updated soon after each round concludes, with the winning numbers made available for all participants. Players eagerly await the numbers to check their predictions, as these results are based on the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target. The results for April 29, 2025, will be updated online shortly after the games. Players can expect to find the winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2 on the aforementioned websites. The Shillong Teer Result Chart will provide all the details needed to check today's results.

Shillong Teer Result on April 29, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result for April 29, 2025, will be announced shortly after the completion of both rounds, with Round 1 starting at 10:30 AM and Round 2 following later in the day. Participants can easily check the winning numbers and complete details on the Shillong Teer Result Chart by visiting websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. To view today's outcome, simply look for the "Shillong Teer Result for April 29, 2025" option on these platforms. Results will also be available in PDF format for easy downloading. Participants can also check Shillong Teer results below for quick updates and the latest winning numbers.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, primarily in Shillong and its surrounding areas. It is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) and takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong from Monday to Saturday. The game involves archers shooting a set number of arrows at a target, with the winning numbers determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target.

Participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, and prizes are awarded based on accurate predictions. Shillong Teer is legal under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, making it a regulated and widely popular form of entertainment in the state.

