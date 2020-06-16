Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Not Enough Hospital Beds in Maharashtra to Treat COVID-19 Patients: Ram Kadam

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 05:28 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Not Enough Hospital Beds in Maharashtra to Treat COVID-19 Patients: Ram Kadam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam on Tuesday alleged that Maharashtra government has been indifferent to COVID-19 situation and patients were dying "due to the lack of beds."

Talking to the media, he accused the coalition government of infighting.

Also Read | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Calls for Strong Response to Repeated Violations by China, Says 'Each Sign of Weakness on Our Part Makes Chinese Reaction More Belligerent'.

"In the last few months, the Maharashtra government has done nothing for the poor in the fight against COVID-19. They have only given them free advice. They are busy talking about a squeaking old bed but are not bothered about the people dying in Maharashtra due to lack of beds during the pandemic," he alleged.

Kadam was referring to an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana which on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress and asked "why is the old cot making a noise". Congress is part of the coalition government in Maharashtra along with Shiv Sena and NCP.

Also Read | 'Boycott Chinese Products' Call Feasible? Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava Calls it 'Emotional Reaction' to Border Situation; Here's What He Says.

"Is there some self-respect left in Congress and NCP?" Kadam asked.

He urged the Maharashtra government to tackle the coronavirus situation "seriously". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement