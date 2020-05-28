India News | Not Sought Imposing Ban on Flights from 5 States, Clarifies K'taka Govt

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Karnataka government clarified on Thursday that it has not sought for imposing a ban on flights emanating from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The domestic air travel was resumed in several parts of the country on May 25.

The state government also said that it has appealed to the Civil Aviation Ministry to take steps to lessen the incoming air traffic.

"If there is a huge turn out at a short span of time, there may not be adequate quarantine facilities," said the state government.

A total of 115 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of cases to 2,533. (ANI)

