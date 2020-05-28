India News | Domestic Flights Resume Operations from Siliguri Airport

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], May 28 (ANI): Domestic flight operations resumed on Thursday morning at Bagdogra airport in Siliguri during the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown.

Domestic flight operations from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata also began this morning.

The passengers were screened and their luggage was disinfected before allowing them entering the airport as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the lethal infection.

As per the State government guidelines pertaining to the prevention of COVID-19, in case if any passenger develops symptoms of coronavirus, he will inform the local hospital for medical interventions.

The sample will be collected for COVID test from all symptomatic passengers and will take them to the nearest COVID health centre.

On arrival, all passengers have to submit filled up self-declaration form on their health status to the officials at the airport. (ANI)

