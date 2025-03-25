Kohima (Nagaland) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Tuesday congratulated S Supongmeren Jamir, Member of Parliament and NPCC President, on his election as a member of the Court of the University of Delhi, according to a release.

The NPCC also expressed its deep gratitude to the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and the Indian National Congress for their trust in Jamir and for facilitating his election to this prestigious position.

Highlighting the significance of the assignment, the NPCC stated that his selection reflects his unwavering commitment to public service. The party expressed confidence that his experience and leadership would contribute to the growth and progress of the University of Delhi.

The NPCC extended its best wishes to Jamir for success in his future endeavors. (ANI)

