New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday said all Nifty index weekly derivatives contracts will expire on Monday instead of Thursday with effect from April 4.

In a circular, NSE said that the expiry day for Nifty weekly Futures & Options (F&O) contracts will change from Thursday to Monday of the expiry week, while Nifty monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly contracts expiry will shift from the last Thursday of the month to the last Monday of the expiry month.

Also Read | Cognizant Salary Hike: IT Firm Refutes Reports About Delayed Salary Hikes; Says Merit Increases for Eligible Employees to Be Rolled out in August, Bonuses in Mid-March.

Additionally, the exchange also shifted F&O expiry for Bank Nifty, FinNifty, Nifty Midcap Select and Nifty Next50 to the last Monday of the expiry month from April 4.

"The circular shall come into effect from April 4, 2025 i.e. Expiry day for all existing contracts will be revised to 'New Expiry Day' on April 3, 2025 (EOD)," the exchange said in a circular.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Allegedly Killing Girlfriend in Belagavi.

Derivative in financial markets typically refers to a forward, future, option or any other hybrid contract of pre-determined fixed duration, linked for the purpose of contract fulfilment to the value of a specified real or financial asset or to an index of securities.

Broadly, there are two types of derivative contracts -- futures and options. A futures contract means a legally binding agreement to buy or sell the underlying security on a future date, while options contract gives the buyer or holder of the contract the right (but not the obligation) to buy or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price within or at end of a specified period.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)