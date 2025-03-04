Belagavi (Karnataka), Mar 4 (PTI) A 29-year-old man died by suicide after allegedly slitting his girlfriend's throat in Shahapur on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at the woman's aunt's residence under the Shahapur police station limits.

According to police, Prashant Kundekar had been in a relationship with Aishwarya for over a year and wanted to marry her. However, when he approached her mother with a marriage proposal, she advised him to first achieve financial stability.

Citing preliminary findings, Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang stated that Kundekar allegedly attempted to poison Aishwarya, but when she refused, he slit her throat with a knife. He then took his life in the same manner.

"They had known each other for about a year-and-a-half, and he had been pressuring her to marry him. Her family had asked him to improve his financial situation before they could agree," the commissioner said.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead. Police are investigating the incident.

