Bengaluru, Jul 17 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to ask the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to submit a report after carrying out a study across the state, regarding the location for the proposed nuclear power plant, following which it said it will take a considered view.

The cabinet did not agree with three potential sites identified by NTPC to conduct preliminary studies for setting up the nuclear power plant.

"In-principle approval was sought to set up a nuclear power plant in the state, along with permission to conduct preliminary studies at potential sites identified by NTPC. They (NTPC) were requesting to study three locations, but the cabinet did not agree with that. We have decided that let them study the whole of the state for possible viable alternatives and submit a report, so that the government of Karnataka will take a considered view," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, he said, "Now we have agreed that we need to have a nuclear project, but as regards the location is concerned, they have to study all possible alternatives and submit the report and we will take the considered opinion later."

The three places suggested were in Vijayapura, Raichur and Koppal district. "They were not considered for various reasons after detailed discussion," he said.

Patil said, to promote tourism in the state, it was decided that, the North Karnataka tourist circuit including Hampi-Badami-Aihole-Pattadakallu-Vijayapura will be developed under the DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer) model through Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Limited at an estimated cost of Rs 2,166.22 crore.

Administrative approval was given by the cabinet to undertake 5 years of Operation and Maintenance (O&M) work of the Lift Irrigation Project to fill 126 lakes in Kolar district and Chintamani taluk of Chikkaballapur district with treated wastewater from Bengaluru city at an estimated cost of Rs 128.00 crore.

Also approved was the purchase of the 32 Mobile Forensic Vehicles (with Fabrication + SOC kits) for the Directorates of Forensic Science Laboratories at a cost of Rs 2,20,40 crore.

To develop a new textile park in Raichur taluk, Raichur district, under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at a total cost of Rs 24.50 crore was approved by the cabinet.

The cabinet has also decided to merge the Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani (ASU) Drugs Enforcement Division and Testing Laboratory of the Department of AYUSH with the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA).

The establishment of Dr B R Ambedkar Constitution chair in the University of Mysore at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore was also approved.

