Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], January 25 (ANI): Nyadhar Padiyal, a respected engineer from Odisha's Baripada, passed away at the age of 55 at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Padiyal, known for his pioneering efforts in promoting the health benefits of Similipal's GI-tagged "Red Ant Chutney" during the COVID-19 pandemic, was undergoing treatment for a heart condition that required hospitalization.

Padiyal was known for his significant contributions to giving recognition to Odisha's popular chutney, and his work had a lasting impact on both local and national initiatives.

He gathered research on its medicinal properties, such as boosting immunity, and led workshops to educate the community on incorporating it into their diets. His efforts not only raised awareness of this traditional delicacy but also supported local farmers and artisans, fostering resilience during challenging times.

His relentless efforts resulted in the product being awarded the prestigious GI Tag by the Indian government.

Apart from his role as an assistant engineer in the Baripada PWD division, Padiyal was actively involved with various voluntary organizations, providing selfless service to the community. He was known for his exceptional leadership qualities and amiable nature.

His passing has left the Mayurbhanj community in shock, creating a void that will be difficult to fill. (ANI)

