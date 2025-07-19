Puri (Odisha) [India], July 19 (ANI): A 16-year-old girl was set on fire by miscreants under Balanda police station in Nimapada block of Puri, Odisha, official said on Saturday.

The minor girl, who suffered severe burn injuries, has been shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneshwar for treatment.

Speaking with ANI, Puri District Magistrate Chanchal Rana said, "We received information about an unfortunate incident under Balanda PS in Nimapada block, where a 16-year-old girl was set ablaze. She has suffered burn injuries. We contacted AIIMS and trauma and emergency care arrangements have been made."

Chanchal Rana assured that the administration will provide financial assistance for the treatment. He added that police will take necessary actions against perpetrators.

"Police and District Administration have taken this matter very seriously. Senior officials have been sent to the spot. All kinds of financial assistance that would be required will be borne by the District Administration and the Government. We hope and pray that she recovers soon. Police will take all necessary actions," Chanchal Rana said.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida expressed shock over the incident and assured that strict punishment will be taken against the perpetrators. "I am shocked and saddened to hear the news that some miscreants poured petrol on the road and set fire to a fifteen-year-old girl in Balanga area. She has been immediately shifted to AIIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar, and all arrangements are being made for her treatment. All medical expenses will be borne by the government. The police administration has been directed to arrest the culprit immediately and take strict action," she said.

Meanwhile, the BJD Women's wings protested in front of the Women's Commission office demanding the appointment of a state Women Commissioner.

BJD leader Ipsita Sahoo said, "Even today, a girl was set on fire in the constituency of Deputy CM Pravati Parida. Three men set her ablaze in broad daylight. Imagine the condition in Odisha today...The law and order in Odisha is really bad for women. We are holding a strike in front of the Women Commission's office today because it has been more than a year but the Body's Commissioner's position is lying vacant" (ANI)

