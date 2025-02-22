Titilagarh, (Odisha) [India], February 22 (ANI): Three wagons of a goods train, en route to Raipur, were derailed at the Titilagarh yard in Odisha on Friday night.

The incident happened in Titilagarh yard, near the railway station at around 8:30 pm on Friday.

No casualties have been reported from the incident so far, according to officials.

Officials from the East Coast Railways, along with the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Sambalpur, arrived at the scene to investigate the situation and work on restoring the wagons.

Sambalpur DRM Tusharkanta Pandey said, "Red mud was loaded in these wagons and was being taken to a cement plant. Three wagons derailed while leaving from Line 8... The main line was immediately restored... All portions except three wagons of this goods train have been removed from the track..."

According to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) for Sambalpur Division, the Up line is clear, and the affected Down line will be cleared as soon as possible.

Staff and officials deployed from the Accident Relief Train have begun work to clear the obstructed rail tracks.

The goods train operates from Chikiti, near Rayagada Railway, to Raipur Railway Station, passing through Titilagarh Railway Junction.

Further investigation is underway into this incident. (ANI)

