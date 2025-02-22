In an unfortunate incident in Odisha, three wagons of a goods train derailed at Titilagarh yard on Friday night, February 21. According to news agency ANI, the three wagons of a goods train derailed close to the railway station yesterday night at about 8:30 PM while heading towards Raipur. Soon after the goods train derailed, officials of East Coast railways, along with the DRM of Sambalpur, reached the spot and started an investigation to restore the wagons. Tusharkanta Pandey, Sambalpur DRM, said, "Red mud was loaded in these wagons and was being taken to a cement plant. Three wagons derailed while leaving from Line 8... Main line was immediately restored... All portions except three wagons of this goods train have been removed from the track." Odisha Train Derailment: 3 Wagons of Goods Train Derail Near Rourkela Railway Station, No Casualties Reported (Watch Videos).

Goods Train Derails in Odisha's Titilagarh

