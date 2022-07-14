Raipur, Jul 14 (PTI) Senior police officials of Chhattisgarh and Odisha on Thursday held a meeting here and discussed joint anti-naxal operations to be carried out in border areas, official sources said.

Also Read | Delhi: Traffic Signals in National Capital To Soon Have Electronic Signages Indicating Speed Limits, Timer Displays.

The `inter-state coordination meeting' was chaired by Chhattisgarh's Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Juneja.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin Government Orders Closure of Four Hospitals After Minor Girl Forced To Sell Oocytes.

Officials from the two states discussed how to shut down supply lines of naxals, sharing of intelligence and joint operations in border areas, sources said.

Senior officials from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Union Home Ministry also took part in the meeting, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)