Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 15 (ANI): Odisha government has decided to reopen physical classes for standard 11 and 8 from October 21 and October 25 respectively, said the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Friday.

"We will conduct a meeting with the district education officers (DEOs) in this regard tomorrow and issue instructions to them to initiate preparations for the commencement of classes for students of Class 8 and 11," said Dash.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Woman, Daughter Brutally Murdered With Axe for Money; Accused Arrested.

"The guidelines that have been issued for classes 9th, 10th and 12th, the same guideline and the protocols would be adhered by the schools after the classes for 8 and 11 reopen," added Dash.

Odisha government decided to reopen schools for Classes 10 and 12 students from July 26.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Security Forces Unearthed Hideout in Reasi, Ammunition Recovered.

Prior to the reopening of the schools for classes 10 and 12, the government has decided to vaccinate all teachers against COVID-19 on priority and district education officers have been instructed to ensure that COVID guidelines are followed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)