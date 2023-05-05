Bhubaneswar, May 5 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated an office of Nasdaq-listed Concentrix Corporation, which provides customer experience solutions and technology.

With the addition of the Bhubaneswar office, Concentrix is now present in 14 cities of the country, a company official said.

Spread over 42,000 square feet area, with a seating capacity of over 1,300, the customer experience center will support clients across industry verticals, he said.

"The opening of the Concentrix customer experience center in Bhubaneswar is a testament to our commitment to promoting economic growth and creating job opportunities for the people of Odisha. We are committed to providing the necessary infrastructure and support to businesses to help them grow and flourish," Patnaik said.

