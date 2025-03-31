New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi on Monday extended warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Taking to social media X, the CM in a post wrote "Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed #EidUlFitr! May this special occasion bring peace, happiness and prosperity to all. Let's continue to embrace love, unity, and harmony. Eid Mubarak."

Meanwhile, a large number of people gathered at local mosques in Odisha's Mayurbhanj to offer namaz.

In harmony, devotees, including children, thronged the mosque in the morning to pray and celebrate the festival. Eid-ul-Fitr is a time for people to come together, offer prayers, and celebrate with loved ones.

Sheikh Salahuddin, the guardian of the mosque, said, "Today is Eid-ul-Fitr. Every believer comes here and prays. Every man hugs every person during the festival of Eid. People come in thousands to offer Namaz on Eid."

Ali Hassan, president of the mosque, said, "At least two jamats will offer Namaz today and will have at least 1,000 people. There is no disturbance here. There is only peace and brotherhood."

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations have kicked off across the country with an outpouring of joy and togetherness as families and communities come together to mark the end of Ramadan.

With heartfelt embraces, the exchange of Eid greetings, and the sharing of sweets and traditional delicacies, the day unfolded with an infectious spirit of unity.

The streets and homes were adorned with festive decorations, and the aroma of freshly prepared biryanis, kebabs, and sweet treats like sevai, kheer, and sheer khurma wafted through the air.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which means "Festival of Breaking the Fast," is celebrated at the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

After a month of abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs during daylight hours, Eid marks a time of festivity, where Muslims express their gratitude for the strength and patience shown during Ramadan.

Eid reinforces the values of charity, kindness, and compassion. In addition to giving Zakat, many people choose to help others by providing meals, clothing, and support to those less fortunate, reflecting the Islamic principles of empathy and care for others. (ANI)

