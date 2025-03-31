Noida, March 31: Two labourers were hit by a speeding Lamborghini in Noida’s Sector 94 on March 30. Shockingly, a video of the incident surfaced online, showing bystanders confronting the driver, who casually asked, "Koi mar gaya idhar?" The injured workers, hailing from Chhattisgarh, sustained fractures and were rushed to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, authorities identified the car as being registered to YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, though it was being driven by a man named Deepak Kumar.

Police revealed that Deepak, a car dealer, was test-driving the luxury vehicle when he lost control and crashed into the pedestrians. The Lamborghini, registered in Puducherry, was reportedly up for sale, and the accident has now sparked a broader discussion about reckless driving and influencer culture. As the case unfolds, many are left wondering, who is Mridul Tiwari? 'Did Anyone Die?' Asks Lamborghini Driver After Hitting Two Pedestrians in Noida, Arrested (Watch Video).

Who is Mridul Tiwari?

Mridul Tiwari is a 24-year-old social media influencer from Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, best known for his comedic YouTube videos. He started his YouTube journey in October 2018 with his channel "The MriDul," where he quickly gained a massive following. By 2019, his content had already amassed over 100,000 subscribers, and by March 2020, he had reached 1 million subscribers. Known for his humorous skits in Hindi, Tiwari's engaging content struck a chord with a wide audience, helping him grow his subscriber base to over 20 million today. Noida Lamborghini Accident: Luxury Sports Car Runs Over 2 Near Under-Construction Building in Sector 94 (Watch Video).

In addition to YouTube, Tiwari has a significant presence on other social media platforms, including Instagram, where he has millions of followers. His light-hearted approach to everyday situations and relatable content have made him a favorite among younger audiences. Tiwari's rise to fame was swift, earning him recognition in YouTube’s Top 10 Indian Creators list. His popularity soared further after he acquired a Lamborghini Huracan in 2023, which he proudly showcased on his Instagram. While Tiwari’s comedic skits have earned him fame, the recent controversy surrounding his Lamborghini and the incident in Noida has brought his name into a different light.

