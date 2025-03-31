New Delhi, March 31: The Centre recently appointed IFS officer Nidhi Tewari as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's private secretary. She is currently serving as deputy secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Tewari's appointment was confirmed by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which said that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved her appointment.

Who is Nidhi Tewari?

Let's learn more about PM Narendra Modi's newly appointed private secretary. Nidhi Tewari is a 2014-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer currently serving as deputy secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). She secured the 96th rank in the Civil Services Examination in 2013. Notably, Tewari hails from Mehmurganj in Varanasi, which has also happens to be PM Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency since 2014. PM Modi Private Secretary: IFS Officer Nidhi Tewari Appointed Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides working as Deputy Secretary in the PMO, Nidhi Tewari also worked as Under Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs' Disarmament and International Security Affairs Division. She joined the PMO as Under Secretary in 2022 and has been serving as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office since January 6, 2023. To date, she has served for over three years in the PMO.

Nidhi Tewari worked as a Deputy Secretary in the "Foreign and Security" vertical, which reports to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. In her role, Tewari looked after areas such as External Affairs, atomic energy, and Security Affairs, as well as the state of Rajasthan. Before clearing her Civil Services Examination in 2013, Nidhi Tewari worked as Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax), Varanasi. Chaitra Navratri Day 2: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Nation, Says May ‘Blessings of Devi Maa Fill Devotees With Happiness, Peace, New Energy’.

She is said to have prepared for civil services examination along with her job. So far, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had two Private Secretaries - Vivek Kumar and Hardik Satishchandra Shah. As per the official notification, Nidhi Tewari will assume the role of Private Secretary at Level 12 of the pay matrix on a co-terminus basis or until further orders.

