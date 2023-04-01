Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 1 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced the metro train project connecting Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri and Khurda.

He said, "I am pleased to announce the metro train project connecting Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri and Khurda. The project has been studied by various stakeholders and feasibility reports prepared."

Sharing details of the project, Patnaik said, "In the first phase we will create the metro trunk route from Trisulia near Cuttack to Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. The route will tentatively touch major landmarks such as Nandankanan, Patia, Vani Vihar, Railway Station and so on. As the project is starting from near Subash Bose Setu, it will enable the commuters from CTC to access important locations in Bhubaneswar. In later phases, the metro will expand to Khurda and Puri."

He said that the project will be predominantly based on elevated corridors and will be entirely funded by the state government.

"We have always strived to push boundaries and improve the lives of our people. And today, with the announcement of this new project, we are taking another step towards a New Odisha to provide best-in-class metro services for the people of the state. Equipped with state-of-art facilities, it will not only offer world-class, environment-friendly urban transport for an emerging and aspirational Odisha but also spur economic activities and accelerate the expansion of our urban city cluster covering Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Khurda. The emergence of a modern and planned city cluster will attract people, investments, trade and tourism like never before. This will be a truly transformational project implemented using the principles of 5T," he said.

The announcement came on the occasion of Utkal Dibas or Odisha Day.

Wishing to the people of the state of "Utkal Dibas" Patnaik said, "It is a proud day for each one of us. On this memorable day, the long cherished dream of every Odia became a reality I Offer my humble tributes to all those illustrious personalities without whom Odisha would not have become a reality. The relentless struggle of many great women and men will continue to inspire generations to come." (ANI)

