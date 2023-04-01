Bhopal, April 1: In June 2014, Kanchan Uike, a 14-year-old tribal girl from Jopnala village in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district went missing from home. Her father, Sannu Uike, filed a complaint with police, but despite a long search, Kanchan was not found. After seven years of fruitless searching, the police claimed to have cracked the case, and said Kanchan’s brother, Sonu, had killed her with the help of their father and buried her body in a nearby mango field.

The young woman has resurfaced alive raising serious allegations on the investigation conducted by the police. TOI quoted Kanchan's family as saying that the police had exhumed a skeleton from their own family grave, and assumed they were Kanchan's remains which landed her brother and father in custody. Mumbai: Fake Marriage Drama Goes Wrong As Groom Refuses to Let Go Temporary Wife .

Kanchan, now a married woman with two children, said that she left home after a disagreement with her family and travelled to Bhopal before settling in Ujjain. She had no idea that her brother and father had been accused of her murder until she met a man who recognised her while she was visiting her in-laws. Uttar Pradesh: Beggar Abused, Beaten by Man in Ghaziabad, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Shocked and distressed, Kanchan immediately went to the police, demanding that her brother be released and compensation be paid to her family.

