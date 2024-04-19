Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], April 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased of boat mishap.

The Chief Minister has directed the district administration to provide proper treatment to all those rescued in the accident. He also wished for the speedy recovery of all the injured.

Two persons were killed and seven went missing after a boat carrying them capsized in the Mahanadi River near Sardha village in Jharsuguda on Friday.

The locals started rescue operations as soon as they learned about the tragedy.

Locals said, "Some people from Chattisgarh had visited Patharseni Temple, located on an island on the Mahanadi River. All were travelling by local motor boat. While returning, the boat capsized.

Some swam back to the river bank. Locals started a rescue operation with the help of fishermen. Seven people are said to be missing."

Jharsuguda District Magistrate Aboli Sunil Naravane said, "We mobilised all resources after receiving information on the same."

The local police, ODRAF team, Collector and SP paid a visit to the accident site.

More details on the matter are awaited. A rescue operation is underway. (ANI)

