New Delhi, April 19: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon invite applications for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday. In a post on X, Kumar said that the NTA will likely launch the application process and information bulletin for the UGC-NET June 2024 session by tonight or tomorrow.

Interested candidates can apply at the official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. He further said that candidates who are pursuing a four-year bachelor's degree programme and are in their last semester or year may also apply for the UGC-NET. UGC Issues Guidelines on Basic Facilities and Amenities for Safe, Secure Environment for Women in Higher Educational Institutions.

"The candidates with a Four-Year Bachelor's Degree Programme are allowed to appear in a subject in which they want to pursue a Ph.D. irrespective of the discipline in which they have obtained the four-year bachelor's degree," he added. MPhil Not Recognised Degree, UGC Advises Students Not To Take Admission.

The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in multi shift. It will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The test will consist of two papers. Both papers will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions, and candidates will get a total three hours of duration for both papers, which will consist of 150 questions.

