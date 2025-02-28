Bhubaneswar, Feb 28 (PTI) In a major reshuffle in its IPS cadre, the Odisha government on Friday changed the portfolios of as many as 26 officers.

It appointed new deputy commissioners of police (DCP) for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pinaka Mishra was replaced by Cuttack DCP Jagmohan Meena. Mishra, a 2011-batch officer, was appointed as the DIG, STF, Bhubaneswar. Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo (2016-batch) has been appointed as the new DCP of Cuttack in place of Meena, 2013-batch officer, a notification issued by the home department said.

Dnyandeo was earlier serving as the Superintendent of Police of Bolangir.

A 2002-batch IPS officer, Narasingh Bhol, was appointed as the Additional Commissioner of Police for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Bhol was earlier working as the Excise Commissioner of Odisha.

Bhol replaced the incumbent Additional Commissioner of Police for Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Umashankar Dash. A 2008-batch IPS officer, Dash was transferred and posted as DIG, Home Guards and Fire Services.

