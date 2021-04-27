Bhubaneswar, Apr 27 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Tuesday surged to 4,20,129 after 6,073 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 2,007, a health department official said.

Accordingly, the number of active cases rose to 50,958, which is 12.12 per cent of the caseload.

Of the 6,073 new cases, 3,522 were recorded in quarantine centres and the rest detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 1,092, followed by Bolangir at 457 and Nuapada at 400.

Other districts which reported more than 100 cases include Sundergarh (371), Jharsuguda (359), Bargarh (286), Kalahandi (277), Keonjhar (266), Angul (239), Puri (266).

Taking to Twitter, the health department said, "Regret to inform about the demise of ten Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."

Four fatalities were reported from Khurda, three from Sundergarh, two from Rayagada and one from Boudh.

The state's case-fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.47 per cent, the official said.

This apart, 53 other COVID-19 positive patients have died due to comorbidities.

As many as 3,67,111 people have recuperated from the highly infectious disease, which is 87.38 per cent of the caseload. Odishas positivity rate has touched 4.22 per cent.

Over 99.54 lakh samples have been tested in the coastal state so far, including 36,845 on Monday, the official added.

