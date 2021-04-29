Bhubaneswar, Apr 29 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Thursday surged to 4,35,513 after 6,998 more people tested positive for the infection, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 2,029, a health department official said.

Of the 6,998 new cases, 4,054 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 919, followed by Cuttack at 517, Sundergarh at 474.

At least 17 other districts, including Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj and Puri, recorded more than 100 cases.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, "Regret to inform about the demise of twelve Covid positive (patients) while under treatment in hospitals."

Four deaths were registered in Khurda, two each in Puri and Rayagada, and one each in Angul, Cuttack, Keonjhar and Sundergarh.

This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to comorbidities, he said.

Odisha currently has 57,710 cases, while 3,75,721 patients have recovered from the disease.

As many as 1,00, 41, 204 samples were tested in the state so far, including 44,064 on Wednesday. The coastal state's positivity rate stands at 4.34 per cent.

Meanwhile, the state government on Thursday suspended inoculation programmes in 12 of the 30 districts owing to shortage of vaccines, the official said.

The vaccination drive, however, was underway in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area, he added. PTI

