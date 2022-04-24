Bhubaneswar, Apr 24 (PTI) Odisha registered nine new coronavirus cases on Sunday, eight more than the previous day's count, taking the tally to 12,87,989, the health department said in a bulletin.

No fatality was reported due to the disease during the day.

Also Read | #Lucknow: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Chief of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, Has Been … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The daily positivity rate was 0.05 per cent and the infections were detected out of 18,879 sample tests.

Three children were among those who were afflicted with the disease, the bulletin added.

Also Read | Reliance Industries Limited Calls Off Rs 24,371 Crore Future Retail Deal.

There are 83 active Covid-19 cases while 11 patients have recovered from the diease on Sunday.

The state had logged a single positive coronavirus case and no death on Saturday.

The toll remained unchanged at 9,124. Fifty-three other Covid-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to official data.

The state has registered 12,87,989 cases till now, out of which 12,78,729 people have recovered till date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)