Rourkela (Odisha), Dec 15 (PTI) Three unidentified miscreants allegedly stabbed a jewellery shop employee multiple times and looted gold worth Rs 52 lakh in Rourkela city on Friday, police said.

Pradeep Soni was attacked by the miscreants when he was returning home along with his friend in a two-wheeler with the gold from Kolkata, they said.

He was stabbed on the stomach, shoulder and other body parts by the attackers, who fled with the gold, a police officer said.

Soni is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, he said.

Search is underway to nab the assailants, the officer said.

