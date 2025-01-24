Bhubaneswar, Jan 24 (PTI) The Odisha Police and Indian Coast Guard on Friday decided to set up a special board for coastal security management as the eastern state has a long coastline of nearly 500 km.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting here between Odisha DGP Y B Khurania and Coast Guard ADG and Commander (Eastern Seaboard) Donny Michael.

"In the meeting, issues related to disaster preparedness and coastal securities were discussed. It was decided to have closer coordination between both the security agencies in the coming days," Odisha Police said in a post on X.

Odisha DGP said the formation of an independent board will improve management and surveillance along the state's coastline. The board will consist of officers from Odisha Police and the Indian Coast Guard, he said.

According to the decision, Odisha Police and Indian Coast Guard officials will conduct surveys and assess the security needs of the state's coastal areas. Retired officers from the Coast Guard and Navy will be deployed under the Marine Police to utilise their expertise in coastal security, Khurania said.

The proposed board will work towards identifying specific requirements for coastal security and after reviewing the survey reports and necessary arrangements will be made in this regard, the DGP said, adding that efforts will always be made to maintain the long-term relationship that has been established with the Indian Coast Guard.

At present, Odisha's 500 km long coastline is under a three-tier security.

While the first five nautical miles are being guarded by Odisha's Marine Police, the waters between 5 nautical miles and the country's maritime border at 80 km from the coast, is being managed by the Coast Guard. The Indian Navy monitors and patrols international waters, a police officer said.

