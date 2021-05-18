Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 18 (ANI): Odisha Police on Monday seized drugs worth Rs 60 lakhs from two alleged drug peddlers. In this matter, both the accused have been arrested by the police.

"2 held in connection with drug peddling last night. Police recovered 582 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 60 lakhs, 2 mobile phones and some cash", informed police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar, Soumendra Priyadarshi.

"We'll continue the crackdown on drug trafficking in State. A case has been registered", he said.

The police informed that further probe on this matter is underway. (ANI)

