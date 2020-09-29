Cuttack, Sep 29 (PTI) A joint committee comprising representatives of private schools, parents' associations and the Odisha government, formed on the advice of the high court to resolve the fee hike issue, on Tuesday recommended a maximum waiver of 26 per cent if the annual fee is above Rs one lakh.

A report in this regard was submitted by the joint committee to a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice B R Sarangi.

Also Read | Venkaiah Naidu Tests Positive For COVID-19; Vice President Advised Home Quarantine.

The bench completed hearing on petitions seeking waiver of school fees and reserved its verdict.

The joint committee recommended different rates of fee cut in either tuition fees or composite fees under seven slabs.

Also Read | Amnesty International Statements Unfortunate, Exaggerated but It's Free to Continue Humanitarian Work in India: MHA.

There will be no waiver if the annual fee of a private school is less than Rs 6,000.

It suggested a maximum waiver of 26 per cent where the annual school fee is above Rs one lakh, the highest slab.

The joint committee also recommended a waiver of 30 per cent in hostel fees.

However, any institute which has not increased fees consecutively for the last two years will not be covered in this scheme.

The division bench on September 1 asked the principal secretary of the School and Mass Education Department to convene a meeting of the representatives of private schools and parents' association to resolve the school fee row, while adjudicating over a batch of writ petitions.

At least three PILs are now pending disposal in the high court pertaining to the common prayer of judicial intervention into what they called "arbitrary" decisions of private schools to hike fees though the institutes remained closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic while several others are taking classes online.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)