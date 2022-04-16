Bhubaneswar, Apr 16 (PTI) Odisha reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, seven less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 12,87,912, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 9,123 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was recorded in the last 24 hours, it said.

Fifty-three other COVID patients have died due to comorbidities.

Seventeen people recuperated from the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,78,622, the bulletin said.

Odisha now has 114 active coronavirus cases, it added.

