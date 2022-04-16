New Delhi, April 16: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has notified vacancy for Stenographer, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Senior Technician, Personal Assistant (PA), Assistant, and other posts. This recruitment drive will commence on April 19 and will continue till May 9.

As per the notification issued by BIS, the selection of the candidates will be done through a direct recruitment process. BIS has uploaded a recruitment notification pdf on www.bis.gov.in for a total of 337 vacancies. Candidates can only apply through online mode as no other mode of application process has been provided. A total of 337 vacancies are available and are divided into Group A, Group B and Group C Posts. Defence Ministry Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 24 Administrative and Judicial Posts at mod.gov.in; Check Details Here

BIS Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 337 vacancies out of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Director (Legal), 3 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Director, 28 vacancies are for the post of Personal Assistant, 47 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Section Officer, 2 vacancies are for the post of Assistant (Computer Aided Design), 22 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer, 100 vacancies are for the post of Senior Secretariat Assistant, 1 vacancy is for the post Horticulture Supervisor, 47 vacancies are for the Technical Assistant (Laboratory), and 25 vacancies are for the Senior Technician post. NHAI Recruitment 2022: Notification Released For 80 Managerial Posts on nhai.gov.in; Check Details Here

BIS Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website http://www.davp.nic.in

Step 2: Then on the homepage, interested candidates should go to the latest news section.

Step 3: In the next step, they should click on the recruitment link.

Step 4: The application form will be opened up on screen, candidates should fill in the details and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Candidates should submit the form and take screenshot of the confirmation page.

Step 6: Candidates should take its printout for future reference.

BIS Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee for the posts of Assistant Director (Hindi), Assistant Director (Administration & Finance), and Assistant Director (Marketing & Consumer Affairs) will be ₹800 , while the fee for the remaining positions will be ₹500.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2022 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).