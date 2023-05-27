Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], May 27 (ANI): Odisha Special Task Force (STF) nabbed two drug peddlers and seized ganja weighing more than 106 kg and a car, said the police on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Jugal Nayak (29) and Ranjit Bhoi (24).

Also Read | BJP Like Crocodile or Python, Swallows Those With Them, Says Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut.

Based on intelligence input, the police said that a raid was conducted by a team of STF Bhubaneshwar on Friday evening with the help of Nayagarh District Police at Itamati against illegal transportation of narcotics drugs.

"During the raid two accused with ganja of more than 106 kg, one car and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from their possession," said JN Pankaj IG STF in a press statement.

Also Read | Delhi: Petrol Pump Worker Booked for Refusing To Accept Rs 2,000 Note in South Extension.

A case has also been registered under section 20(b)(ii)(c)/29 of the NDPS Act 1985 at Itamati Police Station for necessary legal action.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

As per an official release, a special drive against narcotic drugs is continuing.

"Since 2020, STF has seized more than 69 Kg of brown sugar/heroin, 202-gram cocaine and more than 114 quintals of ganja/marijuana, and 750 grams of opium and arrested more than 171 drug dealers/peddlers," further read the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)