Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 20 (ANI): Despite all the adversities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha has kept up the high rate of implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and targetted to complete the PMGSY roads by end of March 2021, the government officials said.

This was informed during a high-level review meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on Tuesday.Reviewing the progress made so far, Chief Secretary Mohapatra directed the Collectors, Superintendents of Police and Executive engineers of the concerned districts to prepare project-wise micro-plan against each project, more particularly for the project in left-wing infected areas.

He also directed the district administration to provide all support to the contractors working in those remote areas. The issues relating to the availability of materials, mobilization of machinery and engagement of more manpower were discussed and resolved in the meeting.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Abhaya, participating in the discussion through video conference assured that police are all set for providing any ground-level support.

Development Commissioner PK Jena said, "Road connectivity is a prime focus area of the Government and there is no problem of funding for the projects under PMGSY, UPANTA, SETU scheme and BIJU Setu Yojana. The ground level works should be expedited through concerted efforts among the Police, Engineers of RD department and the contractors in a time-bound manner".

Engineer-in-Chief and Special Secretary Rural Development, Upendra Kumar Mund appraised that per the annual action plan, 2095 km of road have been taken up in the state under PMGSY for the year 2021-22. As of now, 1500 km of road have been completed.

Out of the balance roads, 250 km are within the left-wing infected areas where the contractors are operating with police support. These roads are mostly in isolated areas of Malkangiri, Kandhamala, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput districts.Additional Secretary Rural development, Sudarshan Parida appraised, "So far 64,821 km of road and 583 bridges have been sanctioned under PMGSY against which 61,428 km roads and 412 bridges have already been completed with an investment of around Rs. 26,329 crores".

Presently, the projects are being financed both by the Central and State governments on a 60:40 sharing basis. (ANI)

