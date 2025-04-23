Bhubaneswar, Apr 23 (PTI) The Odisha government has decided to finalise its vision document for 2036 and 2047 in the next 15 days after consulting with public representatives, common citizens, members of civil society and intellectuals at various levels, an official statement said on Wednesday.

This decision was taken at the 7th meeting of the state council of ministers held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Questions 'Selective Killings' by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

Odisha will complete 100 years of formation in 2036 while India will complete 100 years of independence in 2047. So, with the support of NITI Aayog, the government has started preparing for 'Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047' from August 2024, said the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In his address, Majhi said that on the occasion of centenary celebrations of the formation of the state, the government has taken an ambitious resolve to make Odisha a prosperous and developed state by 2036. This will also help in achieving the goal of making our country a developed nation by 2047, he said.

Also Read | National Panchayati Raj Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Take Part in Programme in Bihar on April 24, Launch Development Projects Worth INR 13,480 Crore.

Inclusion, prosperity and wellness are the three pillars which form the basis of this vision document. To achieve the GSDP target of USD 1.5 trillion by 2047 and to contribute 5 per cent to India's GDP, Odisha needs to exceed and accelerate the rate of economic growth it has achieved so far, he said.

"This is both a challenge as well as an opportunity. This goal can be achieved through a collaborative environment, public-private investment, implementation and coordination through technology," the CM said.

In this regard, Odisha's growth transformation journey will be accelerated by launching a strategic initiative '36 for 36', identifying 36 flagship initiatives aimed at making a significant impact in key sectors by 2036, he added.

Majhi stressed on the need for prioritising infrastructural growth and suggested special plans for expansion of roads and railways networks, ports and air connectivity.

It was decided in the meeting that the 'Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047'document will be finalised in consultation with public representatives, common citizens, members of civil society and intellectuals at various levels in the next 15 days by organising regional workshops at four different locations in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)