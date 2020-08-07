Bhubaneswar, Aug 7 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday sanctioned the establishment of six new police stations and rationalisation of 905 posts in the police force, officials said.

There are 612 police stations in the state at present, they said.

More number of posts are being created to strengthen policing for better crime control and efficient delivery of citizen-centric services, they added.

The additional manpower will be deployed in 220 police stations, besides the six new ones.

"We are deeply grateful to the Chief Minister for sanction of six new police stations. This will significantly improve policing and delivery of services in such areas," Director-General of Police Abhay said.

The new police stations will be carved out of the Khandagiri police station in Bhubaneswar, Angul Town police station in Angul, Jhasuguda Town police station in Jharsuguda, Bhanjanagar police station in Ganjam, and Bhadrak (Rural) and Tihidi police stations in Bhadrak, an official said.

Significant decline in Maoist menace due to strong security response and development activities has enabled the state to rationalise its manpower in the police, an official statement said.

