New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said the 2022 Winter Session will be held in the new Parliament building, while pointing out that the existing structure would not have been able to fulfil the needs of a 'new India'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the new building, which is expected to be completed by the 75th anniversary of India's independence and is estimated to cost Rs 971 crore.

Addressing a gathering at the foundation stone laying ceremony, Puri said the existing structure of Parliament had been built as an imperial legislative council.

When the existing building of Parliament had been conceptualised and constructed, it was not kept in accordance with bicameral legislature of independent India, he said.

The housing and urban affairs minister said in the existing structure, there have been problems in parliamentary operation, which had been pointed out by previous chairmen.

"Initially, we had considered to modify the existing structure, but when we thought that there is also possibility of an increase in the number of MPs after 2026… the existing building will not be able to fulfil the needs of a new India.

"We will complete the construction work of the new Parliament building by 2022 so that the 2022 Winter Session can be held there," Puri added.

The new building, being constructed by Tata Projects Ltd, will come up in front of the existing Parliament House that was built nearly 100 years ago at a cost of Rs 83 lakh at that time and would eventually be turned into a museum.

The new building will house larger Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha halls, with capacities of 888 seats and 384 seats, respectively to accommodate an expanded Parliament after the freeze on its expansion lifts in 2026.

The Lok Sabha Hall will also have additional capacity, up to 1,272 seats, to host joint sessions.

