New Delhi, December 10: Congress leader Ram Lal Rahi passed away on Thursday at his Sitapur residence in Uttar Pradesh, as reported by the news agency ANI. He had served as various ministries in his half a century long political career. Rahi also served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs in the Narsima Rao government from 1991-1996.He worked intensively for the development and upliftment of the weaker and the backward section of the society. Rahi was a member of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes appointed in 1990. Ahmed Patel Dies at 71| Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Abhishek Singhvi & Others Express Grief Over the Demise of Senior Congress Leader.

He began his political career at Lok Sabha in 1977. Ram Lal Rahi has been elected to the parliament four times from Mishrikh . He was also a two time MLA from the Sitapur constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He was briefly expelled from Congress in 2017 over anti-party activities. Rahi joined BJP after being expulsion. However, he rejoined Congress after a brief stint with the BJP in 2019. Tarun Gogoi Dies: Political Profile of Assam's Longest-Serving Chief Minister.

He was in news recently for attacking the Yogi Adityanath led-BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for encouraging terrorism in the state. "The UP government should understand that they are involved in acts like this because they are encouraging terrorism. People will remain in the grip of fear and terrorism till the BJP stays in power," he had said.

