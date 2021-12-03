Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 3 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Jammu Kashmir National Conference Vice president, Omar Abdullah slammed Centre on Thursday for abrogating Article 370 in the Union Territory and said that JKNC never supported guns and stone-pelting incidents.

"Although JKNC never supported gun and pelting stones in achieving its goals and has been the victim of terrorism during which many party leaders and workers were killed, yet its workers and leaders are called anti-national and Pakistani," Abdullah said.

Former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah on Thursday said this while addressing a rally in Ramban. He was on the last day of his seven-day tour to the Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts (Chenab valley).

Accompanied by the party General Secretary, Ali Mohammed Sagar and Jammu Provincial President, Ratan Lal Gupta and other senior party leaders from Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts he addressed rallies in Banihal, Gool, Doda, Kishtwar, Inderwal, Bhaderwah and Ramban during his seven day-long tour to the region.

While addressing the rally, he said that the purpose of his tour to the region was to see where his party stands, what people think about the present regime in Jammu and Kashmir and in Delhi about his political situation and how they see their future. He said that he found people of this region very dejected and unsure of their future because they have got what they were promised by the BJP led Union government after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A.

He said, "I condemn the government for abrogating Article 370, dividing the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories, rising inflation, adopting different rules in J-K UT and Ladakh UT for employment or purchasing properties besides snail paced development." He alleged that some people in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) don't want elections to be held in Jammu and Kashmir.

He further alleged that whatever projects are nowadays going on in Jammu and Kashmir were started during his regime while United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in the Centre. He alleged that Rattle Hydel Project in Kishtwar was stalled after his government had started it; Phase III of the Baghlihar Hydel Project in Ramban recommended by his government was disapproved by the BJP government and Sawalakot Hydel Project in Ramban approved during his regime is yet to be started. He said no new industry or factory and no new Medical Colleges and Universities have been established in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah said that belying the BJP's slogan of one country, one rule the BJP government has a different set of rules for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh UT as the residents in Ladakh can get employment, buy properties and scholarship on the basis of state subjects unlike in Jammu and Kashmir UT.

He blamed the present regime at the Centre for labelling JKNC leaders anti-national for demanding equal rights or constitutional rights for people of Jammu and Kashmir and voicing against abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament.

While speaking to the media persons, he said that "JKNC wants that Delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir should be a data-driven exercise based on the population figures on the basis of 2011 census without any political interest of any political party." (ANI)

