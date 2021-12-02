New Delhi, December 2: The Delhi thief who robbed a man of his i-Phone at knife-point confessed that he committed the crime as he planned to give an expensive gift to his girlfriend, police said on Thursday. According to the official, the accused has now been arrested.

Furnishing details about the robbery, a police official said that the incident took place on November 23 when the accused, along with another man, robbed an Apple iPhone after putting a knife on the victim's neck when he was crossing a park in western Delhi.

Police registered a case against the accused duo under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and began a probe. On Wednesday, a tip-off was received that two robbers, involved in the aforesaid robbery, are roaming in Dwarka Sector 14 area to commit another robbery. Subsequently, the police laid a trap and apprehended both the accused. The robbed mobile was also recovered from their possession. Los Angeles Robbers Target Mother with Baby in Stroller.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were planning to commit another robbery so that they can have some money to visit some hill station with one of the thief's girlfriend. "They wanted to gift the phone to her as a surprise," the official added.

