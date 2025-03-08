Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 8 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Sunil Sharma hit out at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over his statement that a Union Territory with an assembly is the "worst form" of government, and said that the Chief Minister is stressed that there is no place for him in this democracy, where his workers get a free hand for corruption.

Sunil Sharma said, "Democracy in this state has ended terrorism, stone-pelting, hooliganism, brought transparency, financial reforms. Omar Abdullah is stressed that there is no place for him in this democracy, where his workers got a free hand for corruption and causing disturbance. It was his government where the district president was made the district commissioner, and the tehsil president was made the tehsildar. If we expose him, he will not be able to stay here."

Earlier, CM Omar Abdullah on Friday said that a Union Territory with an assembly is the "worst form" of government in the country, adding that the country should either have only states or only UTs.

"I still maintain that a UT with an Assembly is by far the worst form of government in the country. I have no hesitation in saying this. There should only be two systems in this country- either you have a UT without Assembly or a state," the J-K CM said addressing a press conference in Jammu.

He further said that the Budget is the love letter to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I don't expect anything but criticism of this Budget from the Opposition...This Budget is a love letter to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Omar added.

He said that the government's effort has been to present a budget that benefits the people and makes their daily lives easier.

"I am fully aware that after 2018, once again, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has witnessed the presentation of the state budget. Along with that, I also realise that this is the first time in the state's history that the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, in the capacity of the finance minister, has presented the budget. Our effort has been to present a budget that benefits the people and makes their daily lives easier, accelerating the pace of development. We never claimed that everything would be achieved in one budget. I am not saying everything is done, but we have laid down a blueprint for the next five years," Omar added.

The Chief Minister said that, "We want a vibrant press in J-K. The Press Club in Jammu is operational, but the Srinagar one is not. We will take steps to re-operationalise the Srinagar Press Club."

He further said that the state government are formulating a new hydropower policy.

"It is currently at the formulation stage in the Power Department. The framework of the policy is ready. Its aim is to focus on growth and transmission and distribution," he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir CM said that the government will try to get the southern film industry to come to J-K.

"We will try to get the southern film industry to come to Jammu & Kashmir to shoot their films. This will help us attract more tourists from south India," Omar Abdullah said. (ANI)

