Chennai, March 8: Anna University has released the TANCET and CEETA-PG 2025 admit cards on its official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates appearing for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEETA-PG) can now download their hall tickets by entering their login credentials.

Previously, the hall tickets were set to be released on March 7, 2025, but the date has been postponed again. The TANCET 2025 exam is scheduled for March 22, 2025, for MBA and MCA courses, while CEETA-PG will be conducted on March 23, 2025, for M.E, M.Tech, M.Arch, and M.Plan courses.

Exam Schedule

TANCET 2025 (for MBA & MCA admissions) will be held on March 22, 2025 in two shifts: 10 AM – 12 PM and 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM.

CEETA-PG 2025 (for M.E/M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan admissions) will be conducted on March 23, 2025, in a single shift from 10 AM – 12 PM.

How to Download TANCET 2025 Admit Card?

Visit tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on the TANCET Admit Card 2025 link.

Enter your login details and submit.

View and download the admit card.

Take a printout for future reference.

Anna University has also released a list of applications with incorrect details. Candidates who have uploaded an incorrect image or signature must log in to the portal, correct their mistakes, and send an email to tanceeta@gmail.com after making the necessary changes.

Candidates must carry their admit card and valid ID proof to the exam center. Failure to do so may lead to disqualification.

