Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 30 (ANI): One person was dead and eight were left injured after the Bangalore-Kamakhya Superfast Express derailed in Cuttack in Odisha on Sunday.

"One person has died in the incident...8 people injured needed a referral and have been shifted...An inquiry is being done of the incident," Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, District Magistrate told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that two passengers from his State were injured in the train accident.

"Sharing an update on the incident involving Train 12551. There are no casualties from Assam. 2 persons from the State - Willson Digal of Udalguri and Amiran Nisha of Baksa are injured and undergoing treatment. Both are out of danger," he said in a post on X.

Eleven coaches of the Bangalore-Kamakhya Superfast Express derailed near Nergundi Station at around 11.54 am today.

Meanwhile, HS Bajwa, Divisional Railway Manager, Khurda Road Division, told reporters that the teams from NDRF and SDRF were at the accident site.

"Today Bangalore-Kamakhya Express derailed near Nergundi Railway Station...A special train is being run on the same route which will go to the same destination...After this, the restoration work will commence...We will provide the ex-gratia from the railway...We have also arranged food, water, first aid and buses...NDRF and SDRF are here...An enquiry will be done," Bajwa said.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government is in touch with the Odisha Government and Railways.

"I am aware of the incident involving 12551 Kamakhya Express in Odisha. @CMOfficeAssam is in touch with the Odisha Government and Railways. We will reach out to each and every person who is affected," Assam CM said in a post on X.

Ashoka Kumar Mishra, CPRO, East Coast Railway said, "As far as we got the information, accident relief train, emergency medical equipment was sent. Senior officials are going to reach the spot soon. DRM Khurda Road, GM/ECoR and other higher level officials rushed to the spot. We will get to know the cause of derailment after the inquiry. Our first priority is to divert the trains waiting on the route and start the restoration work...". (ANI)

