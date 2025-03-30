Beed, March 30: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said Police officials have received information about the explosion at a mosque in Beed's Ardhamsla village on Sunday, a day ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, as well as those responsible. The explosion reportedly occurred around 4 am. Blast in Ardhmasla Village: Explosion Near Mosque in Maharashtra, Gelatin Sticks Recovered, 2 Detained (Watch Video).

Speaking on the incident, CM Fadnavis told reporters, "The information has been received; the information about who did it has also been received. The concerned SP will give the rest of the information." Further details are awaited.

