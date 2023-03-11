New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) A man died after a fire broke out in a hardware shop in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area on Saturday evening, police said.

Fire officials said 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after they received information about the incident at 4:05 pm.

The fire was doused by 6:35 pm, they said.

The fire broke out in a hardware shop owned by Puneet Goyal, a resident of Hari Nagar Extension, Jaitpur, a senior police officer said.

During a search of the shop, a man's body was found. He was identified as Kundan Kumar, a resident of Khadda Colony, who worked at the shop. The body was identified by his elder brother Chandan, the officer said.

Crime and FSL teams will examine the spot. A case has been registered under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the incident, the police said.

