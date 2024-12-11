Azamgarh (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) A woman was killed and 22 other people were injured in a road accident in a town near the Azamgarh-?Ambedkar Nagar border here early Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near the Kandhrapur town on National Highway 233 when they were returning from the historic Guru Govind Sahib fair, police said.

"Around 24 people from the Sarailakhansi area of Mau district were travelling in a pickup van when it collided with a sugarcane-laden trolley. The accident led to the death of a woman, Bachchi Devi, and injuries to 22 others," Superintendent of Police (City) Shailendra Lal said.

He said all the injured were rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

Police and health department teams are on high alert with Chief Medical Officer and Chief Medical Superintendent present at the hospital to oversee the treatment, he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved family and directed officials to expedite relief efforts at the accident site.

He also instructed authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured and wished for their speedy recovery.

Further investigations in the accident are ongoing, the police said.

